Kathleen Kothmann Smith, long time resident of Seguin and former owner, with her husband Warren Kothmann, of Lehmann’s 5 and 10 Variety Store, died April 2, 2023, at her home near Castell, Texas. Kathleen was almost 101 years old, born in June of 1922.
Kathleen and Warren were active in Seguin activities and were members of Emmanuel’s Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her children, Charles Kothmann, Dwight Kothmann, Ann Kothmann and Alan Kothmann. Kathleen will be buried next to Warren at Gooch Cemetery in Mason, Texas
Visitation with the family will be held on Thursday, April 06, 2023, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Mason Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Friday, April 07, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church with interment to follow at the Gooch Cemetery.