Kathy Patricia (Pape) Kirk, a loving wife, mother and nana gained her eternal wings on Friday, December 23, 2022, at the age of 67. Kathy was born on February 22, 1955, to Dorothy (Adams) and John Pape.
She was a strong, brave, loving wife, mother and nana. She cherished her family more than anything. She loved going to Spurs games, spending time at the beach, working in her yard, watching her grandkids’ events, and having everyone over for good family fun and laughter.
Survivors include her loving husband Jerry of 32 years; daughter Sandra Grimm and son-in-law Chris, daughter Elizabeth Tijerina and son-in-law Ernest and daughter Cheryl Kirk; grandkids Kiley and Grace Tijerina, Jared and Jordan Kirk, Khloe Anderson, Morgan, Allie and Carl Grimm, Linsey and Dora Gonzales, and Jessica Young; great grandkids Ava Contreras, Audrey Ruiz, Adalida and Malila Conner, and Vidalia Young; and sister-in-law Lydia Pape.
Kathy is preceded in death by her parents John and Dorothy Pape; and brothers Rodney Pape, Michael Pape and Dennis Pape.
A memorial service celebrating Kathy’s life will be held 11 a.m. Monday, January 2 at The Amazing Grace Baptist Church at 14593 Highway 123, Seguin, TX. A lunch will follow at the same location.