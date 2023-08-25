Kenneth Harold “Ken” Richter, age 74 of Seguin, went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 24, 2023. Ken was born on February 6, 1949, in Stockdale, Texas to Albina (Pruski) and Fabian Harold Richter.
Martha and Ken Richter were married on December 11, 1976, and were married for 41 years. Ken will be remembered as the assistant manager at Carquest in Seguin.
Ken is preceded in death by his loving wife Mary “Martha” Richter, his parents, and his brother Mark Richter.
Survivors include her daughters, Melanie Richter and husband Juan Muniz, and Christina Smith and husband Kurt Smith; four grandchildren Cora, Alejandro, Fernando, and Logan; sisters, Lynda Krueger and husband Harry, Connie Svoboda, Veronica Schmid and husband Gary, and Patty Citraro and husband Rick; brother, Ronald Richter and wife Gwen; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and friends.
Visitation will begin on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 10 a.m. with Deacon Nick Carrillo officiating followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in the Richter Cemetery in Wilson County near Stockdale.
Serving as pallbearers will be Kurt Smith, Juan Muniz, Nolan Garcia, Wesley Freise, Ronald Richter, and Chris Svoboda.
A reception will follow at the Holy Name Building in Seguin.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.tresehwell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.