Kenneth R. Zeiger, age 80, of Seguin, Texas, passed away on January 1, 2023. He was born on September 18, 1942 in Hannibal, Missouri to Frances May (Hill) and Billy R. Zeiger.
Kenneth enlisted in the United States Air Force at 18 years of age in Hannibal, Missouri and for the next 20 years, traveled all over the world. He served in the Aleutian Islands, Germany, Massachusetts, Georgia and Nebraska. He married Michela in 1962.
After retirement, he became a member of the Roadrunners RV Group and was well traveled. Port Aransas was one of his favorite places. He did go back to visit his family in Missouri every year.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Michela “Mickie” Zeiger; daughters Renee Zeiger and Shelly Mathis; son William Zeiger (Wendy); grandchildren Nicole Mathis, Andrew Mathis, Tyler Zeiger and Mackenzie French; great-grandchildren Anthony Levine, Dominic Nation, Lorenzo Nation; siblings Eugene Zeiger (Susie), Carolyn Riley, Donny Zeiger (Mary), David Zeiger (Laura), Kathy Scholes (Gene); numerous nieces, nephews, and very dear friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with The Rev. Dana Hamilton officiating. Private graveside services and interment with full military honors will be held at a later date at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516, The Seguin Disabled American Veterans, 425 N. Vaughan Ave., Seguin, Texas 78155, or to the St. Jude’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.