Kenneth Wayne “Tiny” Mondin, age 86 of Seguin, entered into eternal rest and passed peacefully on January 1, 2023 with his family by his side. Tiny was born on July 21, 1936 in a little farm house in Seguin, Texas to Erna Mae (Templin) and John Louis Mondin.
Tiny graduated from Navarro High School in 1954 with a class of seven. Following graduation, he had various jobs including Albert Elley, D&D Bumper, Guadalupe County Road and Bridge, and Pat Baker Company. In 1968, he moved to Houston and worked for various millwork companies.His millwork experience brought him back to Austin in the early 1980s.
A ranch superintendent job with Luling Foundation Farms eventually brought Tiny and his family back home to Seguin in 1986. At 62, Tiny lived out the rest of his life as a self-employed rancher, living everyday doing what he loved to do.
Tiny is preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Gloria June Mondin, his son, Scott Anthony Mondin, his parents, his step-mother, Hilda Cowey Mondin, his brothers, Johnnie Mondin and wife Theora, Leslie Mondin and Edward Lee Mondin; brother-in-law, Bob Wall.
Survivors include his special friend, Bonnie Kunde; his children Bradley Mondin and wife Darla, Alison Moore and husband Stan, Sidney Mondin and wife Mona; grandchildren and great-grandchildren include Brandy (Cliff) Sandersen (Bella and Baylynn), Brandon Mondin, Lauren (Jacob) Mudd (Paisley, Lane and Liam), Kori (Thomas) Gould (Rowan and Asher), and Zachary Moore.
Tiny is also survived by June’s children Marvin “Boogie” Grimm and wife Nina, Wanda Writer and husband Norman, Ronnie Grimm and wife Sharon, Brenda Engler and husband Dwayne; June’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Lyndee (Al) Martinez (Mystee (Jose) and Cristian), Tiffany (Blake) Hancher (Norah and Alida), Chris (Andrea) Writer (Blayne, Kaylee and Taylor), Traci Mascheck (Kaden), Byron (Brandy) Grimm (Logan, Parker, Reagan, Aven, Hudson), Ty (Katie) Grimm (Hank), Travis (Gina) Engler (Grant and Heath) , Emily (Patrick) Petrisky (Brice, Ella and Claire).
Tiny is also survived by his sisters, Jo Carolyn Harborth (Leslie) and Helen Agnes Wall, brother, Hilmar Louis Mondin (Margaret), and sister-in-law Lilo Mondin; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many friends.
Visitation will be held at Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Drive, Seguin, Texas 78155 on Thursday, January 5, 2023 from 5 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with Pastor Butch Ikels officiating. Interment will follow at St. James Catholic Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Brandon Mondin, Zachary Moore, Shane Mondin, Patrick Mondin, Larry Hoffman, and Rick Harborth.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Guada Coma ICA (Independent Cattlemen’s Association) Scholarship Fund, c/o Allan Bode, 953 Eden Road, Seguin, Texas 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.