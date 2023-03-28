Kevin M. Kolb, age 56 of Seguin, passed away on March 28, 2023. Kevin was born on May 25, 1966 in Sacramento, California to Helen Tiemann Kolb and Major Maynard Kolb, U.S.A.F. (Ret.).
Kevin was a 1984 graduate of Seguin High School. He attended the University of Texas at Austin, graduating with a degree in Accounting in 1988. He worked at KPMG Accounting Firm as a Certified Public Accountant. Kevin attended St. Mary’s University School of Law and received his Juris Doctorate Degree in 1993. He met and married Elizabeth Murray while attending Law School. Kevin moved to Denver where he received his LL.M. in 1994 at the University of Denver College of Law.
Upon completion of his studies, Kevin and Elizabeth returned to his hometown of Seguin and practiced law at their firm Kolb and Murray, P. C. He also proudly served as the Municipal Court Judge for the City of Seguin. Kevin and Elizabeth were members of Lifegate Church in Seguin. A jack of all trades, Kevin enjoyed a variety of outdoor activities including scuba diving, hunting, fishing and working around their property. Elizabeth and Kevin enjoyed many travels, especially cruises.
Kevin is preceded in death by his father Maynard Kolb.
Survivors include his loving wife of thirty years, Elizabeth Murray Kolb; step-son, Michael Murray and wife Tabitha; grandson who knew and loved him as Opa, Roger Murray; mother, Helen Tiemann Kolb; sisters, Margie Traeger and husband Drew, and Lynne Starcke and husband Hilmar; nephews and nieces, Andrew Traeger and wife Megan, Steven Traeger and wife Kaitlyn, Christopher Lawrence, Michelle Van Overloop and husband John, Michael Lawrence, Nora Compton and husband Chris, and Claire LaGrone and husband John; great nieces and nephews, Ryan, Reagan, Adeline, Ryan, Jack, Aaron and Claire; numerous cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 4 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with the Rev. Robert Odom and the Rev. Joshua Jordan officiating. A reception will follow at the family home. Private interment will be held at a later date in San Geronimo Cemetery in Seguin.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lifegate Ministries, 395 Lifegate Lane, Seguin, Texas, 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.