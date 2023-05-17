Kimberly Ann Dice was born on September 28, 1955, the first child of Patricia Haskins Norman and Vernon Haskins in Enid, Oklahoma.
Kim was the apple of her parent’s and grandparent’s eyes. Kim loved art and dance and her beautiful blue eyes and long blond hair landed her many modeling jobs as a teen.
She met the love of her life, Gary Dice, in high school. They married, had two children and made their home in Enid, Oklahoma and Universal City, TX.
Kim continued to invest in her love of art by painting, doing needlepoint and macrame most of her life, giving so many of her beautiful creations to her family members over the years. Kim was blessed to have four grandchildren and she loved them deeply. Mimi was surely one of her favorite roles in life.
Kim bravely battled health issues much of her life, and the Lord brought her home to a fully restored body on May 10, 2023.
Kim was preceded in death by her father, Vernon Haskins, her step-father, Dale Norman, and just 5 months ago by her husband Gary Dice.
She is survived by her mother, Pat Norman, her brother, John Haskins, her sister, Michele Norris, her son, Micah Dice, her daughter, Lindsay Dice, her niece, Valerie Sulma, her nephews, Jon Haskins, Cole Norris, Mason Norris, and her grandchildren, Gaven, Alanna, Eugene Jr, and Ermias.
Kim is always in our hearts and we look forward to that day where we will be reunited with her in Heaven.
A celebration of life will be held for Kim and Gary Dice on Sunday, June 4th at 2pm at Olympia Hills Golf and Event Center in Universal City, TX.