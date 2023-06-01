Larry Frank Shanafelt, age 76 of Seguin, passed away on May 26, 2023. Larry was born in Stamford, Texas on February 10, 1947, to Minnie Blanche (Rivers) and Frank Edward Shanafelt.
When Larry was in the 6th grade, the Shanafelt family moved to Wyoming. He graduated from Natrona County High School in Casper in 1965 and then graduated from North West Community College in Powell in 1968. He worked at Motorola for many years and later retired from Wal-Mart.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Allen Shanafelt.
Survivors include his sister, Janice Bowman, and husband Kenny; sister-in-law, Lynne Shanafelt; nieces and nephews, Sally Tolbert and husband Dustin, Rachel Rebolloso and husband Eddie, Caleb Shanafelt and partner Lauren, Gabe Shanafelt, Genevieve Kaiser and husband Matt, and Evie Bowman; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews, many cousins, and friends.
A memorial service celebrating Larry’s life will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 10:00 am at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Brice Mandaville officiating.
Private interment will be held prior to services at San Geronimo Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 1314 E. Cedar Street, Seguin, Texas 78155, or to the charity of your choice
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.