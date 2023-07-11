Larry Michael Keil, age 73, departed this world on Thursday, March 2, 2023, alongside Carole, his wife of 30 years. The two were residents of Seguin where they both perished in an unfortunate car accident near their home in the early morning hours.
Larry was born in Los Angeles, California on June 7, 1949, to Mr. and Mrs. Arthur M. Keil. Larry and his first wife Pamela, married for 23 years, had four children together.
Larry is survived by his sons: Raymond (48), Christopher (47), and David (45); and his daughter: Katherine (43). As part of his continued legacy, Larry also leaves behind five grandchildren: Rachel (12), Madison (9), Dylan (16), Troy (12), and Zackary (10).
An American patriot and decorated Vietnam veteran, Larry proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army Special Forces, retiring as a Captain in the 12th SFG(A), Company C, 3rd Battalion.
Larry’s tragic and untimely passing has left a void in the hearts of his family and friends who knew and loved him, and he will be greatly missed….
Larry was cremated on April 21, 2023. His remains have been returned to his home state of California. Friends and family are welcomed to attend a military funeral honors and committal service to be held:
Monday, July 24, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. PST at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA 92518 (951) 653-8417.