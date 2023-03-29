Lee Jay Lenz, of Seguin, Texas went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 26, 2023. He was 87 years old. Lee was born in Seguin Texas to Walter and Esther Lenz.
He served his country in the Army and National Guard for nine years.
He was preceded in death by his lifetime companion, Delores Lenz. Survivors include one brother, Lloyd Lenz (Elva Nell) of Johnson City, Texas, and one sister, Nadine Fischer (James) of Seagraves, Texas.
All those who knew and loved Lee will miss him.
Arrangements are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary, Seguin, Texas. At Lee’s request no services will be conducted.