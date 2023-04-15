Leo ‘James’
Balistreri Jr.
Leo “James” Balistreri Jr., a resident of Seguin, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday morning, March 28, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 49. Leo was born on August 30, 1973, in Riverside, CA to Leo James Balistreri Sr. and Martha E. Carter. Known by his family as James, and Leo or LJ to many others.
As a child he was an avid fisherman, he enjoyed this pastime with his family, gaining much of his skill from his father and uncles. He spent many years working on a longline fishing boat as a young man in Florida where he formed many lifelong friendships bonded by incredible stories.
James was adventurous and could be found many weekends riding/jumping dirt bikes, deep sea fishing or coming up with innovative ways to have fun. He especially loved spending time with his family.
He was always thinking of others; after a Hurricane left many without power including himself, he wanted to lift their spirits. He took all the plywood off his boarded-up windows, painted it white and constructed a big movie screen, using a movie projector and a generator, he successfully created a movie theater in his front yard to be enjoyed by the neighborhood.
He loved sharing his zest for life with others, making fun out of everything he could for everyone around him and finding something good in just about any situation.
It has been said that James can make a friend anywhere, and would give someone his last dollar or the shirt off his back.
His fondest achievement in life was being a father. He loved to spend time fishing with his son Kyle and teaching his daughters to be just as adventurous as he was.
He is preceded in death by his father Leo James Balistreri Sr. He is survived by his three children, his son Kyle James Balistreri; daughters, Bethany Balistreri, Jaelyn Balistreri; Mother, Marty Carter (Paul); Stepmother Jan Balistreri; sisters, Darlene Leckrone (Derek), Laura Sheridan (Chris); brother Jeffrey Balistreri (Stacey) and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is loved and will be greatly missed by many, but we rejoice that he has been called home to be with his family and received in the loving arms of Jesus.
Plans are being made for a Remembrance in Seguin, Texas for family and friends in May.
To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.