Leroy Edgar Froboese of Marion passed away on March 17, 2023. He was born on January 4, 1932, in Selma, Texas to Alma Voigt Froboese and Wilhelm August Carl Froboese.
He married his best friend and love of his life, Nelleene Evelyn Kappelmann Froboese, on September 4, 1955. Leroy and Nelleene were blessed with four sons, whom he loved and shared his affinity and knowledge of technical problem-solving with. He retired from the American Can Company after working for over 20 years as a maintenance electrician. He enjoyed the challenge of solving electrical and hydraulic problems, as well as working on AC units and cars for whoever needed the help. He loved farming and working with his hands. He would work late at night to complete a project, ensuring the equipment would work correctly the next day. He was also always available to family and friends for a friendly game of dominos or cards or to visit.
Leroy is preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Nelleene, his son, Delroy and daughter-in-law, Deborah and his parents, siblings, Lola Priess, Eugene Froboese, Alice Froboese, and Roman Froboese.
Survivors include his sons, Nelson, Darrell and wife Renna, and Norwell and wife Jodie; daughter-in-law, Teresia; granddaughters, Kristi, Andrea, Reva, Shannon, and Cassie and their families; sister-in-law, Kathleen Pope; brother-in-law, Kervin Kappelmann and wife Marrianne; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 23, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Tom Jones officiating. Interment will follow in Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers will be Justin Missildine, Wade Hofstetter, Keith Klabunde, Herbert Bindseil, Erik Nunez, and Melvin Priess.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.