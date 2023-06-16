Lieutenant Colonel James D. Kniker passed away on December 24, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas, surrounded by his loving wife, children and granddaughter. Jim led an extraordinarily fulfilling life. He was born and raised in Seguin, Texas on December 2, 1937, the third of four sons to Theodore Kniker and Alice Steger.
He was predeceased by his parents and brothers Ted and Kenn. He is survived by his brother Charles, his devoted wife Christine Richman, children Alison, Chris (Catherine), Kimberly, Kathy, Nanette and Tommy, grandchildren Desiree (Derek), Caitlin, Hannah, Brian and Rebecca, Great-Grandchildren Foster and Hattie, Sister-in-Law Sharon, several cousins, nieces, nephews and many more family and friends.
Jim graduated from Seguin High School in 1956, was active in athletics and elected senior class president. Jim earned a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at Austin where he majored in Mathematics and ROTC. He was active in various clubs, social organizations and was Texas Longhorns football team student manager under Coach Darrell Royal.
After ROTC, Jim served in the Air Force for 23 years as an aerial navigator. During Vietnam tours, he was awarded multiple air medals including the Distinguished Flying Cross. He earned a Master’s degree in computer science at Oklahoma State University. He served in NATO AFCENT warfare development and gaming in Central Europe and became a multi-national military educator.
When Jim retired, he returned to Texas, where he surrounded himself with other career Air Force Officer retirees, playing golf and helping others with their computers, driver safety and curating music and dance for memory care patients.
Jim lived his 85 years in great health and vitality with an infectious joy. He generously shared his ideas, jokes and wonder of trivia with all he came to know. He will be remembered as a loving and gentle soul with an infectious sense of humor.
His life will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on June 29, 2023 at Cross Church in Seguin with burial to follow in New Braunfels, Texas.