Lilia Mendoza Castillo of Seguin, Texas passed away on January 25, 2023. Visitation is 9 a.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Garza Funeral Home in San Diego, Texas. A recitation of Rosary will follow at 10 a.m. and a Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis De Paula Catholic Church in San Diego, Texas that day. Interment will follow at the Lopez Family Cemetery in Loma Alta community.

