Lillian Louise Lenz, dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, reunited with the Lord and loved ones on June 18, 2023 at the age of 88. She was born October 8, 1934 in Guadalupe Co., TX to Walter Carl and Frieda Louise Voss Dreibrodt.
She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, daughter and friend - a loving soul and spirit with a beautiful smile and affectionate nature.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, June 29, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Goetz Funeral Home in Seguin, TX. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on June 30, 2023 at Emanuel’s Lutheran Church in Seguin, TX. The burial will follow at San Geronimo Cemetery at 1620 E. Walnut Street in Seguin, TX.
The service will be streamed live from the Goetz funeral home website at www.goetzfuneral.com .