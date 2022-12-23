Linda “Bambi” Diane Ybarra, age 72, of Seguin, lost her 2-year battle with cancer on December 20, 2022. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on October 18, 1950 to Virginia (Augenstene) and Richard Davis.
Bambi was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Marty, and granddaughter Stephanie.
She is survived by her loving husband Richard; brother William; sons Nicholas and John; daughter Virginia; granddaughters Courtney and Kayla; grandsons Colton, Colby and Christopher; and three great grandsons.
Visitation will be Wednesday, December 28, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at 10:30 am at Cross Church in Seguin with the Rev. Jim Price officiating. For those who desire, the service will livestreamed at the Cross Church Seguin Facebook page.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.