Linda Kay Richison, age 73, of Seguin, TX, passed away on January 4, 2023. Linda was born on February 6, 1949, in Clayton, NM, to Thomas Paul Shields and Gertrude Shields. Linda was raised in Alamogordo, NM, and raised her family in Odessa, TX.
Linda is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Tommy Lawrence Shields, her nephew Thad Shields, and niece Bonnie Shields.
Survivors include her loving husband of 55 years, Lonnie Richison; sons Thomas and wife Maria Richison, Mark and wife Cynthia Richison, and Tim Richison; grandchildren David, Hannah, and Abbey Richison; sister Jackie and husband Dewey Edmiston, sister-in-law Betty Shields; niece Tiffany McFadden, nephew Kevin Shields, and many other loving family members and friends.
Visitation will begin on Tuesday, January 10, at 1 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1111 E. College St., Seguin, TX 78155, followed by funeral services at 2 p.m. with Bishop Tim Bird conducting and President Matthew Bates presiding. Interment will follow in the Kingsbury Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Thomas Richison, Mark Richison, Tim Richison, David Richison, Errick Huber, Caleb Hargreaves, Wendell Lawrence, and Rudy Hernandez.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155.