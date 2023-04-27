Linda Sue Rutherford, age 75 of Seguin, passed away on April 25, 2023. Linda was born on October 17, 1947 in Waco, Texas to Kathryn Darlene (Perry) and T.B. Rutherford.
She was raised in Waco, lived in Houston, New Braunfels and Seguin. Linda had multiple careers. She was a hard-working small business owner. Linda’s proudest career role was as the Director of the Guadalupe Valley Family Violence Center, where she retired after 17 years of serving her community.
Linda was very creative. She enjoyed painting and drawing and often gifted her artwork to family and friends. She loved the outdoors, camping and gardening. Linda was an excellent cook and loved to share her knowledge and love of cooking with her loved ones.
She loved her family fiercely, especially her grandchildren. Being a Memaw was one of her greatest joys. It was not uncommon for her to often have “Memaw Sleepovers.” Her grandchildren never returned to their parents with an empty belly or without a great story to tell. Linda left a wonderful legacy of serving others, hard work and unconditional love.
Linda is preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her loving partner of close to 30 years, Walter Friedeck; son, Bryan Johnson and wife Misty; daughter, Laura Martin and husband Shawn; grandchildren who knew and loved her as Memaw, Wade Martin and wife Candice, Sidney Ewing and husband Robert, Conner Johnson and wife Brenda, Spencer Martin and partner Ally Devitt, Cody Murray and wife Destiny, Cassidy Martin-Saldana and wife Jessica, and Samuel Johnson and wife Rylee; great-grandchildren, Riley Jo , Charleigh June and Otto Thomas Martin, and Quinn Rose Ewing; sister, Iris Elaine Cosper and husband Rusty; aunt, Joann Simpson; Walter’s family, Dr. Michelle Cataldo and husband Ralph and their daughter Bryce, and Kris Friedeck and wife Melanie; several nieces and nephews, numerous cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. at the Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with the Rev. Jeremy Roy officiating.
Private interment will be held at a later date in the Billington Cemetery in Prairie Hill, Texas near Axtell, Texas.
Memorial contributions may be made to Guadalupe Valley Family Violence Shelter, P. O. Box 1302, Seguin, Texas 78155. Crisis Center | Seguin, TX | Guadalupe Valley Family Violence Shelter
