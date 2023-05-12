Lois Flo Baysinger, age 67, passed away on April 30, 2023. She was born in Seguin, Texas to parents Raymond and Elaine Grimm. Exceptional wife, mother and grandmother that will be forever cherished, honored and loved by her family and friends.
Resident of Jensen Beach, Florida for more than 35 years, most recently lived in Fort Pierce, Florida.
Survived by her husband of more than 40 years Jeff Baysinger, and two sons - Grant Baysinger (wife Samantha & grandson Vincent Baysinger) and Cort Baysinger.
She will be remembered by all who knew her as a caring person that enjoyed watching sports, traveling and visiting National Parks.
Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or locally to the Moffitt Cancer Center located in Tampa, Florida.
To view Lois’s online memorial visit All County Funeral Home, www.allcounty.com.