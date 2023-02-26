Lora Mae Wesch Janecka
Lora Mae Wesch Janecka, age 87 of Seguin, passed away on February 25, 2023. Lora Mae was born on January 11, 1936 n Guadalupe County, Texas to Laura (Hartwick) and Martin Wesch. She was a member of Emanuel’s Lutheran Church.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, Tommie Janecka, her parents and her brother, Marvin Frank Wesch.
Survivors include several cousins, including Irene Soecting of New Braunfels.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Tres Hewell Mortuary from 5 to 6 p.m. Graveside services and interment will be held on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Eden Cemetery with the Rev. Marcus Bigott officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Eden Cemetery Association, 107 Dolle Farm Rd., Seguin, Texas, 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.