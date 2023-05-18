Lynda “Kay” Myers Swope was born in Seagraves, TX on June 10, 1939. She was the second of three children born to Robert Myers and Mary Belle Myers. Kay’s childhood was spent living on various US Army bases during the Second World War. Her family settled in Lubbock, TX after the war. She graduated from Lubbock High School and attended Texas Tech University majoring in education and business.
Kay married Sanford Swope in Lubbock, TX on November 7, 1969. Sanford was a career soldier in the US Army. Kay had two children, Robert “Scott” and Matthew Dwight. Kay and Sanford moved the family to many locations over the next several years. She lived in Germany, Holland, Italy, as well as Houston Texas, and Lawton, OK. When Sanford was in an area she could not accompany him to, she and the children lived in Lubbock. Kay loved traveling to distant locals and made friends in all the countries she visited and lived in.
She worked as a commission accountant for an insurance agency for many years. Following her retirement from business in 2003, Kay started ‘Kay’s Magic Quilting’, a long-arm machine quilting business. She owned and operated the business until she retired again in 2019. In addition to completing quilts for her customers, Kay was an accomplished quilter in her own right. One of her quilts was named Grand Champion of the Guadalupe County Fair quilt exhibit.
Kay was a skilled seamstress, an avid homemaker, an excellent cook, and a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a generous friend and held a very personal relationship with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents, brother, and sister, and one grandchild. She is survived by her husband, her two children Scott and Matthew, and four grandchildren. She is greatly loved and missed.
Memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 2:00 pm at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with Pastor Jim Craver officiating.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.