Malissa Lynn West of Seguin Texas passed away March 10, 2023 at the age of 52 years young.
She leaves behind her life partner & best friend Jason, daughter Macey Berryhill, son Nolan Berryhill, mother and stepfather Bonnie and Jay Forshage, father Tommy West, sister Sara Banta, brothers Stephen Banta and Bill Bohnas, grand mother Patsy Forshage, nieces; Autumn, Jadelynn, Kambrie, Hailey, Paisley, Katy, nephew Damian.
Malissa joins in heaven, her son, Noble Berryhill.
Malissa had been battling breast cancer for many, many years, yet she never let trials and tribulations break her spirit.
She loved Minnie Mouse, crocheting, & spending time with her dogs Tootie & Dozey. She was quick witted to crack a joke with her family and friends to try and put a smile on their face, even in times of her own suffering.
She was passionate about spending time with her family, especially her daughter Macey, her love Jason, nieces, friends and loved ones.