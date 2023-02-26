Marceille Anna Marie Meyer Vaughn

Our loving mother, Marceille (Marci) Vaughn, age 97, passed from this Earth to her heavenly home on February 24, 2023. She was born December 1, 1925 to Ben and Emma Meyer in Westhoff, Texas. Marceille is preceded in death by her devoted husband, Walter Vaughn, Jr. and her grandson, Gregory Thomas.
She is survived by her children, Sandra Thomas, Brenda Vaughn, and Trey Vaughn, her grandchildren, Andy Thomas and wife Michelle, Jason Roberts and wife Suzann, Marci Russell and husband Richard, and Lelon Vaughn, as well as 6 great grandchildren, Callum, Nathaniel, and Alexander Roberts, Tristen Thomas (Justin Stark), Kadence Vaughn, and Gabe Thomas. She also had 2 great-great grandchildren, Imery and Lexi Stark. She is also survived by her sister, June Nell Schwab and her nephew, Joey Schwab (Norma Jean Higgins)
Marci was a homemaker, wife, and loving mom during her life. She made her daughters' clothes, maintained a garden, canned, and enjoyed being with her family. She was a fantastic cook, hosting countless meals at their home in McQueeney. When her kids grew up and dad retired, they moved to Rockport where they spent their time fishing, playing cards, traveling, and just enjoying each other's company.
They eventually moved back to Seguin to be closer to family. After Dad passed, Mom remained in their home and finally moved to Seguin Assisted Living where she enjoyed playing Bunco, Bingo, and going to the church services. In 2021, she moved to Remarkable Healthcare where she resided until her passing.
As often as we could, we would go visit her sister, June Nell Schwab, for some “sister time”. They were always great days!
Mom was such a kind and generous woman; she will be missed so much.
Visitation will begin on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel followed by funeral services at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Jim Price officiating. Interment will follow in Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
Our sincere thanks for the loving care she received at Remarkable Healthcare. Donations may be made to Cross Church, 814 N. Bauer St., Seguin, Texas 78155 or a charity of your choice.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.