Marcus Jahns, age 76 of Seguin, passed away on April 24, 2023. Marcus was born on May 25, 1946 in Seguin, Texas to Cora Lena (Glenewinkel) and Edgar Alvin Jahns.
Marcus was a 1964 graduate of Seguin High School. He attended Texas Christian University graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in 1968 and a Master’s Degree in 1970. He proudly served his country for a brief time in the United States Army.
Throughout his career, Marcus was involved in many civic organizations. Marcus served as Budget Director for Ventura, California, Budget Director & Assistant City Manager for the City of San Antonio, Director of Alamo Water Conservation and Reuse District, Executive director of Bexar County, and City Administrator/City Manager of League City, Texas. Marcus also served as interim City Manager of several other Texas communities. Marcus loved spending time at Capote in his garden, with his cattle, and at the river relaxing with family.
Marcus is preceded in death by his parents and his sister.
Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years, Patricia Jahns; daughter Jahna Jahns and her significant other Marco Inclan, his son, Theorron Jahns and his spouse Carmen Avalos, and daughter Annaka Jahns and her significant other Ryan Newman as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2023 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. A memorial service celebrating Marcus’s life will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Cross Church with the Rev. Jim Price officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be David Blume, Jerry Blume, Matt Haecker, Doug Glenewinkel, Ward Glenewinkel, and Bubba Jahns.
Private interment will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cross Church, 814 N. Bauer, Seguin, Texas, 78155 or the charity of one’s choice.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.