Marcy Lee Whaley Ramos, age 63 of Seguin, passed away on April 2, 2023, in Seguin, Tx. She was born on November 17, 1959 in Seguin, Texas to Shirley (Wendland) and Odis Lee Whaley.
Marcy is preceded in death by her father and her grandparents.
Survivors include her loving son, Matthew Ramos and wife Monica; grandchildren, Johnathan, Landyn, Trenton and Clarissa; mother, Shirley Whaley; sister, Lori Foradory; nieces, Amanda Huerta and husband Nick and their son William, Kate and Christina Foradory.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 6, 2023 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Private interment will be held at a later date.
Marcy loved animals and in her memory memorial contributions may be made to the Guadalupe County Humane Society, P. O. box 1593, Seguin, Texas, 78155-1593.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.