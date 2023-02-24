Margaret Ann Kolbe, age 63 of McQueeney, passed away on February 23, 2023. Margaret was born on November 7, 1959 in Carlsbad, New Mexico to Marie (Phillips) and Sam Dansby.
Margaret is preceded in death by her parents and her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Mary and Alfred Kolbe.
Survivors include her loving husband of 33 years, Jeff Kolbe; daughter, Megan Kolbe; sons, Jay Kolbe and wife Takona, and Nicholas Kolbe and wife Kara; grandchildren, Quest, Mesa, Dilynn, and Kase Kolbe; brother, Philip Dansby and wife Nancy; brothers-in-law, Tim Kolbe and wife Cheryl, and Scott Kolbe and wife Jennifer; several nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family member and friends.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Monday, February 27, 2023 at St. James Catholic Church followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Gregory J. Nevlud and Deacon Victor Garcia officiating. Private interment will follow at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. James Catholic School, 507 S. Camp St., Seguin, Texas, 78155.
