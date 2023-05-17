Margarita Rivera Luna gained her angel wings and was called home to the Lord on May 16, 2023 at the age of 98. She was born on June 9, 1924 in Comal County to Julian Rivera and Florentina Hernandez.
She married Crespin Luna in 1944 and raised a family of 4 sons and one daughter.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 68 years, Crespin Luna Sr.; son, Raymond R. Luna Sr.; granddaughters, Erica Marie Luna, Sarah Ann Luna and Sherill Luna; brothers, Felipe Rivera, Esequiel Rivera, Felipe Rivera, Pedro Rivera, Martin Rivera, Jesus Leyva, and Alberto Leyva.
Margarita is survived by her children, Robert R. Luna and wife Dora, Crespin Luna Jr., Maria Zumbrun and husband Kirby, Andres R. Luna Sr., and wife Patricia. One brother, Hilario O. Rivera Sr; grandchildren, Raymond Luna Jr., Robert R. Luna Jr., Michael L. Thomas, Cody Ann Luna, Andres G. Luna Jr. and Tyler Patrick G. Luna. Nine great-grandchildren, Kadee Ann Luna, Kaili Marie Luna, Isabella Marie Luna, Mila Nicole Luna, Gabriel Lynn Luna, Sofia Ann Chavarria, Francesca Maria Siobhan Thomas, Christopher Santiago Luna, and Abigail Rose Luna. as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Margarita was the matriarch of the Geraldo Rivera and Feliciana Velasquez family. She enjoyed cooking for her family when she had been able to, making tamales during the holidays.
She enjoyed sewing quilts and blankets for family, especially for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She worked at local nursing homes for 40 years until the age of 80. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic church here in Seguin, Texas. Margarita will be remembered for being a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who always had time for her family.
Visitation will be at Palmer Mortuary on Monday, May 22, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be offered at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. and interment will follow at Santo Tomas Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430. Please log on to www.palmermortuary.com to sign and view the guest book.