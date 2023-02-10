Maria Erlinda “Linda” Morales was called Home to be with the Lord on Jan. 24, 2023 at the age of 65. She was born on Jan. 19, 1958 in Seguin, Texas. Visitation was at Palmer Mortuary on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 from 4 to 8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass was offered Friday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. All service concluded at the church and the family will fulfill Linda’s wishes of cremation. An inurnment will take place at a later date privately with Linda’s family. Arrangements are under the care of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430.
