Maria Louisa Medrano, age 90 of Seguin, passed away peacefully with her beloved family by her side on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Maria was born on October 24, 1932, in New Braunfels, Texas to Olivia (Garza) and Pablo Pena, Jr. Maria and her husband were together for 71 years, apart for 9 months, and now together forever.
Maria is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jose A. Medrano, her parents, her great-grandson, Ron Christopher Savior, son-in-law, Willie Sassenhagen, and daughter-in-law, Aurora Medrano.
Survivors include her; sons, Jose Medrano, Jr., Rudy Medrano, and Mario Medrano and wife Sarah; daughters, Caroline Sassenhagen, Linda Medrano, Connie Gearhart and husband Franklin, Sylvia Reyes, and Diana Gutierrez and husband Anthony; siblings, Reynaldo Pena and Aurora Yett; twenty-one grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and friends.
Visitation will begin on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 4 p.m. followed by the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel. There will be no procession. Visitation will begin again on Monday, May 22 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church at 9:30 a.m. followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in San Geronimo Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Kaleb Mendoza, Victor Mendoza, R. J. Gaitan, Andrew Gaitan, Joe Medrano III, James Medrano, Carlos Baltierra, and Michael Bencomo.
The family would like to thank Loving Arms Hospice and especially Vanessa Villarreal for their loving care of Maria.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.