Maria Luz Navarro, a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2023, in Seguin, Texas. She was born on June 20, 1936, in Salamanca, Guanajuato Mexico. Maria’s life was a testament to selflessness and love, as she dedicated herself wholeheartedly to her family.
Known for her nurturing nature and unwavering devotion to her loved ones, Maria always put her family first. Her children and grandchildren held a special place in her heart, and she cherished every moment spent with them.
As a devout Christian, Maria’s faith played a central role in her life. She found solace and strength in attending church services and praising God. Her unwavering faith served as a guiding light throughout her journey, providing comfort in times of adversity. Maria’s connection with God was deep-rooted and brought immense joy to her soul.
Maria was preceded in death by both of her parents; her husband of 61 years of marriage, Roberto Arroyo Navarro; their infant daughter Elizabeth Navarro and son Jesus Navarro; sisters, Marta Mendoza and Aurora Gutierrez; and brothers, Salvador Gutierrez and Guadalupe Gutierrez.
She is survived by her children Roberto Navarro Jr. and wife Alma, Elida Rodriguez and husband Eddie, Leticia Peña and husband Manuel, Gilbert Navarro and wife Monica, David Navarro and partner Rick, Carolina Navarro, Elizabeth Samaniego and husband Eddie. Maria also leaves behind grandchildren who she raised as her own children—Joshua Navarro and Santiago Navarro—as well as 16 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Natalia Palomares and Carolina Lopez, along with her brothers Guillermo Gutierrez, Ismael Gutierrez, Antonio Gutierrez, Juan Gutierrez, Pedro Gutierrez.
Visitation will be held at Palmer Mortuary & Cremations on August 7th from 4 PM to 8:00 PM. A Prayer Service will follow at 6:307 PM. Additional visitation will be held on August 8th at Bethlehem Church starting at 10:30 AM. Funeral Services will begin at 12PMand interment will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be X’avier Samaniego, Jonathan Samaniego, Joshua Navarro, Gilbert Navarro Jr., Robert Navarro III, Manuel Canales III, Isaiah Navarro.
Honorary pallbearers will be Alexzander Peña and Abraham Navarro.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations.