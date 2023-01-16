Maria Margarita Garcia-Perez age 86, of Seguin, passed away on January 13, 2023. Margarita was born on October 10, 1936 in Montemorelos, Nuevo Leon, Mexico to Maria (De La Luz Castillo Wertt) and Felipe Garcia Davila.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Dr. Juan Garcia – Perez, her granddaughter, Maria Margarita Hernandez, her parents and her brothers, Felipe Garcia Castillo, Juan Garcia Castillo, Rodolfo Garcia Castillo and Enrique Garcia Castillo.
Survivors include her loving daughters, Mary Lou Garcia Castillo (Paul), Patricia Garcia Saucedo (Edgar), Nena Garcia Gomez (George), Martha Garcia Ramos (Mike), and Adriana Garcia Trevino (Alfred); 15 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many friends.
Visitation will begin on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Entombment will follow in St. James Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum.
Serving as pallbearers will be her loving daughters and grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Brain Trauma Foundation, 228 Hamilton Avenue, 3rd Floor, Palo Alto, CA 94301. http://www.braintrauma.org/donate
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.