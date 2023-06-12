Marietta Payne Allmond

Marietta Payne Allmond

Marietta Payne Allmond was born July 25, 1935, to John Howard Payne and Marietta McGregor Payne. Marietta passed away in Seguin, Texas on June 8th, 2023. 

There will be a private interment at Austin Memorial Park in Austin on Thursday, June 15th, 2023. A public memorial service will be held at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Seguin on Friday, June 16th, 2023 at 10:00 am.

You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912. 

Tags

Recommended for you