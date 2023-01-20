Martha Erxleben of Seguin passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, at the age of 86.
She was born on September 17, 1936, in San Antonio, Texas, to Christian and Mrytle Deschner. She attended school in Seguin and graduated from Seguin High School in 1954, being voted Miss Seguin High School her senior year. She then attended Texas Lutheran College (now Texas Lutheran University), graduating in 1957 with a degree in Elementary Education. She taught third grade first in Buda and then at Jefferson Elementary in Seguin.
On May 22, 1959, she married the love of her life, Raymond Erxleben of Seguin, a fellow Seguin High School graduate and former star quarterback of the Matador football team and renowned baseball pitcher for the school. She happily chose to become a fulltime homemaker after her children Cheryl and Brian were born.
In June of 1967 the couple and their children moved to Lubbock, Texas, where Ray received his Master’s Degree in mathematics from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, they moved to Midland where Ray taught math at Midland High School while Martha supported her family in all their activities and continued being a homemaker extraordinaire, sewing both Cheryl and her own clothes and honing her already expert cooking and housekeeping skills. She firmly believed in three square meals a day which kept her quite busy, even often baking her special bread for the family.
After Ray retired from twenty-one years of teaching at Midland, they moved back to Seguin where her parents still resided. Eventually she took on the major responsibilities of caring for her parents until their deaths.
Martha loved her family; they were the major focus of her life. She also loved working in her yard that always featured an array of beautiful plants and flowers. Additionally, her back yard was a sanctuary for birds, which brought her much joy. Martha also served the Lord and was a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church of Seguin where she was a longtime member of the Sharers Class. Other church responsibilities included taking communion to some of the nursing home residents. Her Seguin High School classmates had a group called the “54 Chicks,” and she looked forward to their monthly lunch get-togethers as well.
Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Erxleben; parents, Chris and Myrtle Deschner; infant sister, Patricia Ann; brother-in-law, James Boyd; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Nelson and Elna Ann Erxleben.
She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Erxleben; son, Brian Erxleben and wife Vickie; grandson: Clint Erxleben; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Harvey and Susie Erxleben, and several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Seguin. Contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Seguin.
Services are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home, 713 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155. 830-379-2313