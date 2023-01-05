Martha Mae Erxleben was born on September 17, 1936 and passed away on January 2, 2023 at the age of 86. Viewing is 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 at Goetz Funeral Home. A private burial will be held at a later date. Memorial Services will also be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 at First United Methodist Church. Services are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home, 713 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155. 830-379-2313
