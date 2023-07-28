Marvin Lee “Boogie” Grimm, 74, of Tivoli, passed away peacefully at his home on July 25, 2023. He was born August 30, 1948, in Seguin, to Marvin Henry and Gloria June Grimm.
Marvin served in the US Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was awarded a Bronze Star as well as several other medals. After 33 years of employment, Marvin retired from AT&T/Lucent Technologies. Over his career, he worked across South Texas and traveled internationally managing the installation of fiber optic communication systems. Following retirement from AT&T, Marvin opened his own business supporting installation of cell phone base stations, in which he retired in 2014. Marvin was an avid fisherman and hunter and loved spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife Nina Grimm; daughters Lyndee (Alfonso) Martinez of Kyle, Texas, Tiffany (Blake) Hancher of Georgetown, Texas, stepdaughter Colleen (Nate) Sweazy of Lawrenceville, Illinois; brother Ronnie (Sharon) Grimm of Marion, Texas; sisters Wanda (Norman) Writer of Seguin, Texas, Brenda (Dwayne) Engler of Seguin, Texas; grandchildren Mystee (Jose), Christian, Norah, and Alida; step grandchildren Jake and Myla; and great-grandchild Ivoree.
He is preceded in death by his father Marvin H. Grimm, mother Gloria June Mondin, stepfather Kenneth “Tiny” Mondin and granddaughter Kaydee Martinez.
At Marvin’s request, a private memorial service will be held at his home at a later date.