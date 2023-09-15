Our beloved mother & wife Mary Ann Day (Coleman) passed away on September 2, 2023 at the age of 68.
We are heartbroken to lose someone so special, loving, funny and caring. She was a wonderful woman who will be deeply missed.
She was predeceased by Dorothy and David Coleman, John David Russo.
She is survived by daughter and her husband: Claire Coleman and Michael Gardoni, Jr., Grand Children: Amelia Gardoni, August Gardoni, Husband: Gerald Day, Sisters: Margaret Russo and Georgie McAteer and numerous nieces.
There will be a funeral at 2 p.m. on Sept. 30 at Episcopal Church of Ascension, 27851 Hwy. 55 N., Montell, Tx 78801.