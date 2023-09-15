Mary Ann Fritz Jorgensen, age 84, of Wimberley, Texas passed away peacefully at home on September 3, 2023 with her loving husband by her side.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date.
Mary was born December 25,1938 in Seguin, Tx to Paul Frederick Fritz, Sr. and Mary Evelyn Baer Fritz, the middle child between two brothers. Mary attended St. Joseph Catholic School in Seguin and graduated from Seguin High School in 1956. She attended a couple of universities and then moved to Houston, Tx to work for Stewart Title Company. Despite losing her father when she was 13 years old, she remained positive and had a blessed childhood/ early adulthood and met and developed some strong and true lifelong friendships in the process.
Mary met her husband, Skip, in Houston, Tx at the same apartment complex where they both resided. They married in 1966 and settled in Houston. Skip’s employer, now ExxonMobil transplanted them to several locations including Kansas City, KS, Dallas (Plano), Tx and back to Houston. They traveled together to countless corporate/client marketing events in various cities along the way, played endless tennis matches either singles or doubles, hosted many dinner parties and events in their home, traveled and vacationed with friends and family, and simply enjoyed life together.
Mary and Skip retired in 1998 and moved to the Hill Country of Wimberley, Tx in a beautiful home that they “built” together. With Mary’s bubbly personality and witty sense of humor, she soon became friends with many in Wimberley and the River Mountain Ranch community.
Mary loved her husband Skip more than anything on Earth. Her second biggest love was her cats throughout her lifetime (Charlotte, Alice Ann and Fred, Orion and Ansley) AND her dear family and friends — she had plenty of love to spread around. Mary was a devout Catholic rooted in her upbringing and was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Wimberley.
Mary will be remembered for her love of life, her unending love of Skip, her witty sense of humor, her “hostess with the mostest” dinners and gatherings, her impromptu get-togethers at their home, her delicious cooking and baking and her love of wine, scotch and Blue Bell ice cream (not necessarily together).
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, and her two brothers, Paul (‘Poopie”) Frederick Fritz and John Louis Fritz.
Survivors include her loving husband of fifty-seven years, Flemming (‘Skip”) Jorgensen; the following nieces and nephews: Mary Ann Jackson and husband Alan, Paul F. Fritz III and wife Patty, Michael Jay Fritz, Philip D. Fritz, Margaret Herrmann, Amy Elizabeth Lipke and husband Heath, John Michael Fritz and wife Stephanie, Michael Parinello, Steven Parinello and wife Carmen (‘Luchi”), Wayne Parinello and wife Karen and Alan Parinello and wife Mary; and many family and friends.
Memorials may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church, 14711 Ranch Road 12, Wimberley, Tx 78676 or the donor’s choice of charitable organizations.