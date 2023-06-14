Mary Anne Colvin Valentine, age 66 of Seguin, Texas, passed away on June 8, 2023. Mary Anne was born on November 1, 1956 in Kenedy, Texas to Mary Louise (Knell) and James Thomas Colvin, Sr.
Preceding Mary Anne in death were her parents, her brother, Billy Colvin, and her nephews, Josh Colvin and Trevor Colvin.
Survivors include her brothers, Jim T. Colvin, Jr., M.D. and wife, Pam, and Dennis Colvin and wife, Vicki; nieces and nephews, Dr. Chris Colvin and wife, Julie, Clint Colvin and, wife, Jennifer, Corrie Colvin Williams and husband, James, Cathie Colvin Crain and husband, Andrew, Aaron Colvin and wife, Faith, and Zac Colvin and wife, Nicole; numerous great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and other loving family members.
Mary Anne was the youngest of four children. As a child, her father was elected Mayor of Kenedy, Texas, which gave her many photo-ops. She was a twirler in high school and a drum major her senior year. Mary Anne was smart, artistic, kind, and loved her animals. She was a 1975 graduate of Kenedy High School. She was a member of the Cluter National Thespian Society, National Honor Society, and Valedictorian of her senior class.
She enjoyed art and took lessons while in Kenedy. That artistic drive continued until her health declined. She enjoyed caring for animals-birds, dogs, and especially cats.
Mary Anne attended Texas Lutheran University for one year and graduated from A&M in 1979 with a degree in Accounting obtaining her CPA. She worked as a Certified Public Accountant at Frost Bank in their cattle division and also Brown and Root Company in Houston, Texas. As her health declined, she moved to Seguin to be closer to her family.
Graveside services and interment will be held on Monday, July 3, 2023 at 10 a.m. at San Geronimo Cemetery in Seguin followed by a reception at First Methodist Church in Hierholzer Hall in Seguin.
Memorial contributions may be made to Canyon Lake Animal Shelter, 2170 Old Sattler Rd, Canyon Lake, Texas 78133; Guadalupe County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1593, Seguin, Texas 78155-1593 or to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) 4301 Wilson Blvd. Suit 300 Arlington, Virginia 22203.
