Mary Jane Cowey, age 69 of Seguin passed away on July 28, 2023. Mary Jane was born on October 18, 1953, to Vivian LaRue (Mendenhall) and Van R. Satterwhite.
Mary Jane is preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband, Alvin Cowey.
Survivors include 3 loving children, Larry, Brady, and Christina Cowey; 6 adored grandchildren; sister, Faye Stansberry, numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and other family members.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 3, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral service will be held Friday, August 4, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary with Pastor Billy Bob Moore officiating. Interment to follow at Tabor Cemetery.
You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.