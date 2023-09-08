Mary Louise Savior “Koot” age 81 of Seguin passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 4:16 p.m.
She was born on August 28, 1942, in Starkville Mississippi. Small in stature with a big presence. She was the 5th child of 11 children born to Garfield and Louiza Peterson. She loved growing up with her large family and helping with her younger siblings.
Mary was strong with a compassionate and loving spirit. A wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who always instilled great family values in her kids and everyone who was blessed to know her. Loved cooking Sunday dinner when children were young, especially Red Snapper.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Savior; son, Ron Savior; daughters, Christine Hill, and Cathy Savior; seven brothers (William James Peterson, Joe Hill, Walter Hill, Jim Neely, Rufus Lee Peterson, Willie Peterson, and Johnny Peterson); and three sisters (Bertha Mae Hill, Annie Mary Jackon, and Dilsie Peterson.
Mary is survived by her son; Johnny Peterson (Lori), and daughters Georgia Jackson, Lora Zavala (Larry), Bonnie Francis and 20 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She will be missed but never forgotten because her legacy lives on in her family.
