Mary S. Castillo was born on March 26, 1932 in Kennedy, Texas to Manuel and Adela Sanchez, she gained her angel wings on May 31, 2023 at the age of 91.
Mary spent her childhood working in the cotton fields starting at the age of 10. She moved to Seguin in 1950 and worked as a clothing presser. Despite the hard work, Mary always found joy in spending time with her family and adored her grandchildren. She also had a passion for gardening and spent time outside watering her plants.
Mary was a strong and resilient woman, having beaten cancer twice. She enjoyed spending her free time shopping and eating at her favorite restaurants, Gloria’s, Lola’s and Johnny’s BBQ. Mary was known for telling her life story, including proudly sharing her age with everyone she met.
Mary’s generosity and kind heart earned her the nickname “mom” by many. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and her beloved fur baby, Chico. Mary’s legacy of strength, resilience, and love will continue to live on in the hearts of those who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marcelo Castillo, and her sons, Paul Castillo (at birth) and Paul Castillo (at 6 months old), Eddie Castillo and Michael Castillo; daughter, Ydelia Velasquez as well as her brothers, Manuel Sanchez, Gilbert Sanchez, Ray Sanchez, Jesus Sanchez and another brother named Manuel Sanchez as well as her sister, Lilly Boyd.
Mary is survived by her children Josie Mayes (Jerry), Albert Alcala (Janie), Donna Lopez (Porfy), MaryAnn Garcia (Hector), and Patricia Castillo (Ricky). She is also survived by her siblings, Joe Sanchez (Janie), Sarah Sanchez (Thomas), Minerva Gonzales, Zeke Sanchez (Alma), and Jesse Sanchez (Sylvia). Mary was a loving grandmother to 21 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”
- 2Timothy 4:7
Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation for Mary at Palmer Mortuary on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 7:00 p.m.
Visitation will continue Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Palmer Mortuary beginning at 8:30 a.m. A funeral procession will depart the chapel at 9:30 a.m. to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, where a mass will be offered at 10:00 a.m. All services will conclude after mass, and a cremation will follow.
The family of Mary S. Castillo would like to express their gratitude for the love and support shown during this difficult time.
