Friday morning, September 1, 2023, our world was forever changed with the passing of Mason Hemmick. Born on June 5, 1990, in San Antonio at the home of his grandparents Art and Janet, and raised outside of Kingsbury, on the family land of his grandparents, Robert and Edna.
He made life long friends and graduated from Seguin High School in 2008. He met and fell in love with Samantha, and later, Violet made them proud parents. He took care of his mother and his grandmother, Beverly. He helped his father build a house. He was there for his brothers.
We all mourn the loss of a rare person, one who lived in fascination. He was passionate about the workings of the universe and the world we live in.
He found joy in new concepts, old wisdom, and connecting with people. He was a thoughtful teacher and a curious student. His greatest love was his daughter, Violet, and her mother, Samantha. He wanted the very best in this world for them.
In his passing, we remember his quick wit, boundless intelligence, and ocean of love. We celebrate his music, his energy, and his deepest interest, that which makes people the most wonderful and complex mysteries in the universe. He was one of a kind, and he will be greatly missed.
Mason is survived by his loving family: daughter Violet, partner Samantha, mother Susie, father Will, brothers Jacob and Justin, and grandmothers Beverly and Janet.
Mason was thirty-three. Forever loved and remembered.
The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with his daughter’s education. To donate, visit tinyurl.com/5ea74tcv