Melba Serold Tschoepe, age 94 of Seguin, passed away on September 6, 2023. Melba was born on March 31, 1929, in Bulverde, Texas to Hulda (Kabelmacher) and Herman Serold.
She attended school at the Bulverde School completing the eighth grade before moving to New Braunfels to live with her uncle and aunt to continue her education, graduating from New Braunfels High School. While attending school she worked at Jacob Mendlovitz and upon graduation she worked at Southwestern Bell as an operator.
In July 1952, she married Marvin Tschoepe and moved to his family’s farm in Geronimo. Here she enjoyed the role of a housewife — caring for her family and home, gardening and raising her children and chickens. She often had as many as 15 farm cats and loved giving them unique names.
Although there was always plenty of work on the farm, Melba and Marvin took time for social enjoyment by attending dances at Saengerhalle and Eagles Hall and often returning to Anhalt Halle where they first met. Melba became a member of Frieden’s Church after moving to Geronimo and enjoyed being a part of the Women’s Guild. In her later years she enjoyed fellowship with a local bunco group. The farm was her home until her final days.
Melba is preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Marvin Tschoepe, her parents, her brothers, Herbert Serold and wife Erna, Harvey Serold and wife Jane, and Marvin Serold, sister, Alice Dierks, and husband Willard, and sisters-in-law, Anita Boenig and husband Hilmar and Etelka Heinemeyer and husband Benno.
Survivors include her daughter, Darlene Tschoepe Evans, and husband Ronnie; son, Gary Wayne Tschoepe; grandchildren, Brittney Dunford and husband Matt, Stefan Pruitt and wife Kasie, and Kelsey Sconiers and husband Cain; great-grandchildren, Oliver and Jack Pruitt, and Sloane Dunford; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members, and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 10, 2023, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 11, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Friedens Church with the Reverend Sonja Phillips and the Rev. Dave Phillips officiating. Interment will follow in Lone Oak Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Jimmy Boenig, Bryan Serold, Dan Geisler, Lynn Colvin, Bill Larson, and Larry Serold. Honorary pallbearers are Nathan Bading and Sammy Knippa.
The family would like to thank Linda Dominguez for the care she provided Melba in her final months.
Memorial contributions may be made to Friedens Church, 2555 Friedens Church Road, Seguin, Texas 78155, or to the Lone Oak Cemetery Association, c/o Gerald Ewald, 736 Strempel St., Seguin, Texas, 78155.
