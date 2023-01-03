Micaela “Mickey” Sanchez, age 84 of Seguin, passed away on January 2, 2023. Mickey was born on May 8, 1938 in Seguin, Texas, to Concepcion (Olivares) and Manuel Gonzales.
Mickey is preceded in death by her son, Robert “Bobby” Sanchez, Jr., her parents and her brother Domingo Gonzales.
Survivors include her loving husband of 65 years, Robert Sanchez; daughters, Mary Sassenhagen (Gabriel) and Mary Yvonne Sanchez; grandchildren, Dana Holguin (Joe), Darren Bloch (Desiree Navarro), and Gabriel Sassenhagen, Jr. (Monica); great-grandchildren, Emma, Delaney, and Kensley; siblings, Juan Gonzales, Natividad Gonzales and Manuela Bijarro; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and friends.
The recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Deacon Nick Carrillo officiating. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m.
Serving as pallbearers will be Darren Bloch, Gabriel Sassenhagen, Sr., Gabriel Sassenhagen, Jr. and Joe Holguin. Private interment will be held at a later date at San Geronimo Cemetery.
The Sanchez Family also extends a special thank you to the staff of Windsor Nursing and Rehab, to Hope Hospice and to Dr. Phil Rinn and staff for their loving care.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.