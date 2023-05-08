Major Michael Carey Jones, USAF (Ret.), age 75 of McQueeney, passed away on May 5, 2023. Michael was born on April 30, 1948 in Birmingham, Alabama to Ida Jean (Chapman) and Carey Cannon Jones.
Michael enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1966 at the age of eighteen. He was passionate about serving his country and always shared with his family that it was the best decision he ever made. During his twenty-seven active years in the USAF, he held numerous positions. As an airman, Michael served in the Vietnam war and later went back to school and received his bachelor’s degree from Culver Stockton College in 1977 where he was also a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. He became an officer in the USAF working his way through the ranks to Major, ending his military career as the Director of Aerospace Maintenance, when he retired in 1993. Michael also volunteered to go to Desert Storm and didn’t tell his family he volunteered, until he was safely back home.
Michael never stopped working. He went on to hold positions as the director of the Texas Criminal Justice’s Parole Division Training, as well as a probation officer in Burnet County, creating a robust GED program, which helped countless men and women onto a road to a brighter future. He had a brief stent at the Emergency Management Division, as a Critical Infrastructure Analyst. He also worked at the Texas Lottery Commission in many roles, until his final retirement, in 2021. He would always joke that he was going to be a 90-year-old door greeter at Walmart because he always liked to stay busy. Of all positions held, he exceled as a husband, brother, dad, and poppy, in which he made each family member feel like they were the most important person in his life.
Michael is preceded in death by Celeste Wright (Grandmother), Ida Jean Chapman (Mother), and Carey Cannon Jones (Father).
Survivors include his loving wife of 33 years, Sharon Jones; daughters, Melissa Byers, Heather York, son in-laws Michael Byers, Leslie York, and six grandchildren, Camryn Byers, Daron York, Kennedy Byers, Kaylin York, Kierra York, and Colby Byers. Gregg Merrell (brother), Paula Merrell (sister in-law), Cynthia Mims (sister), Gene Mims (brother in-law), Rusty Merrell (brother), Diann Merrell (sister in-law), and nieces and nephews, Tommy, David, Abigail, JoAnna, Niccole, Lauren, Ben, Jacob and numerous great nieces and nephews. As well as countless friendships made along the way.
Visitation will be held on Sunday May 14, 2023, from 2 – 4 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Graveside services and interment with full military honors will be held Monday, May 15th, 2023, at 2:15 p.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with Chaplain Tom Jones officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made In Michael’s name to the New Braunfels Food Bank, 1620 S. Seguin, New Braunfels, Texas 78130.
