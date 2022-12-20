Michael James Bloch, age 50 of Odessa, Texas passed away on December 17, 2022. Mike was born in Seguin, Texas on October 13, 1972, to Willie and Brenda Bloch.
He graduated from Seguin High School where he was active in football, track, UIL, and NHS. He was voted the Wittiest boy in his class.
After graduation from high school, he attended Texas A&M University where he joined the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. Mike was a big fan of Aggie football and rarely missed a game.
Upon graduation from Texas A&M, Mike went to The University of Texas where he received a Doctor of Jurisprudence degree. Mike became licensed to practice law in the state of Texas in May of 1999 and over the next two years became certified to practice in front of the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals and the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas.
While at the University of Texas, he worked in the Legal Services for Students Office and as a Resident Assistant in Jester Dorm. He also wrote a beloved weekly legal column for the Daily Texan Newspaper. He met his wife Meg while attending law school and they married in Lampasas on June 7, 1997. He and his wife welcomed a son Hayden in 2001 and a daughter Mallory in 2007. He was extremely proud of his children and will be remembered as a father that went to Daddy-Daughter Dances, orchestra concerts, art shows, tennis matches, flag football games, and soccer games. He loved his son’s artwork, especially the Lenards collection that hung on the walls in his office at work.
Mike began his law career as an insurance defense attorney in Wichita Falls working for Oldham and Associates. From there, he moved to the Seguin area to work as a criminal defense attorney for Sam Nieto. Later he moved back to Austin to work as a staff attorney at the University of Texas.
Deep down he knew that he really wanted to be a prosecutor, so he relocated with his family to Brownsville and worked for two years at Cameron County DA’s office. He really found his niche when he moved to Odessa and worked as the Appellate attorney for the Ector County DA’s office. He worked there for over 10 years and planned to retire in that position.
He was proud of the work he did in Ector County and truly enjoyed his job. He was given the MVP Award for the Ector County District Attorney’s Office in 2021. One of his coworkers described him as smart, talented, and humble, always working quietly behind the scenes to correct everyone’s mistakes without ever making anyone feel bad while he did it.
Mike was known for his quick wit, sense of humor, and loud chuckling laugh. He was able to make almost any situation funny and memorable. He was also known for his intelligence and amazing memory. He loved to read books and seemed to have knowledge of any subject.
Mike is survived by his wife, Meg Bloch; their children Hayden and Mallory Bloch of Odessa; his parents, Willie and Brenda Bloch of Seguin; sister and brother-in-law Jenny and Dwayne Reeves and their children Sydney and Keller of Frisco; mother-in-law Leah Snell of Lampasas; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Lewis and Michelle Snell and their daughter Rylie of Waco; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other loving family members, and friends.
His memorial will take place on Wednesday, December 28th, 2022, at 11:00 am at Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr, Seguin, TX 78155. Memorial contributions may be made to your local library.
His memorial will take place on Wednesday, December 28th, 2022, at 11:00 am at Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr, Seguin, TX 78155. Memorial contributions may be made to your local library.