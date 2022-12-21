Michele Elizabeth Howard, age 51 of Seguin, passed away on December 18, 2022. Michele was born on February 28, 1971 in Hancock, Michigan to Patricia Louise (Schmitt) and Daniel James Schacht.
She will always be remembered as a loving wife and mother. Her heart and home were always open with good food on the table. Many people outside of her family consider her a mother to them, a role that she treasured. Michele loved her Savior and was a devoted member of her church, serving in many capacities over the years. She loved animals, Texas, college football (Hook ’em Horns), and the Rodeo.
Survivors include her loving husband, Erik Howard; daughter, Julia Parslow and son-in-law, William Parslow III; son, Matthew Howard; son, Henry Howard and daughter-in-law, Rachel Howard; daughter, Tessa Howard; son, Samuel Howard; son, James Howard; parents Daniel and Patricia Schacht; siblings: Henry Schacht, Ana Roe, Daniel Schacht; sister-in-law, Elaine Schacht; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, 1111 E. College St., Seguin, Texas, 78155, with Bishop Tim Bird officiating. Interment will follow in the Kingsbury Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be her beloved sons, brothers, and nephews.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.