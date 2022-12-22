Miguel “Mike” Rojas Aleman passed away at 75 on December 19, 2022. He was born to Martin and Maria Aleman.
Mike’s life can be characterized by that of a hard worker who, at an early age, personified grit to help care for his siblings and mother. This same love and care went hand-in-hand with his high expectations of seeing those he loved achieve their potential. Through his actions and words, he taught his children and grandchildren the value of hard work, empathy, patience, curiosity, courage, and resolve.
Mike was an exceptional cook, theater-going, and sight-seeing individual who was no stranger to getting conveniently “lost” as he traveled the countryside or explored a city. He was consistently present and actively “in the moment” with each of his grandchildren — regularly participating in their events or getting them involved in his hobbies.
He cherished his relationship with God dearly, devoting much of his time to reading the bible and attending church services with his wife, Gloria R. Aleman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Maria Aleman, Eddie Aleman (brother), Mary Campos (Sister), Adrian Aleman (brother), and grandson, Christopher Andre Ussery.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria, and sisters Janie Rangel, Celinda Cox (Monte), and Carol Gonzales (Luis). His daughters Celeste Aleman-Oubre (Brian) and Rose Kocian (Michael). Stepchildren Robbie, Vanessa, and Brian. Grandchildren, Andrea Leal (Tony), Audrey Hart (Matthew), John Tiemann (Illeana), and Julie Kocian. Great Grandchildren: Derien Cardosa, Millie Leal, Jacob Leal, Jeremy Leal, John Luke Tiemann, Aden David Martinez, Ivey R. Riojas, Caché Brook Riojas, Kailani Victoria Riojas, Jenna Ortiz Riojas, and numerous nieces and nephews.
For him and for those Mike leaves behind with his fond memory:
May the road rise up to meet you.
May the wind be always at your back.
May the sun shine warm upon your face;
The rains fall soft upon your fields.
And until we meet again,
May God hold you in the palm of His hand.
A private service in memory of Mike will be held at a later date.