Milroy E. Schneider died at his home in Seguin on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. He was born on November 26, 1933, to Edgar and Ulla (Bielke) Schneider in the Zuehl Community. He was baptized and confirmed in the Redeemer Church in Zuehl. He was an active 4-H member in Guadalupe County.
Milroy graduated from Marion High School in 1951. He joined the Air Force and served in Korea during the Korean Conflict.
Milroy married Yvonne Raske in November 1955. After completing his military service, he began work in the meat department at Hild Bros in Marion. He then began working for Handy Andy in San Antonio and Austin.
Because of his meat-cutting skills, family members often invited Milroy to help when the butchering time arrived.
After he retired, Milroy and Yvonne returned to Seguin in 1999. He enjoyed working in their yard and loved gardening, completing woodwork projects, and grocery shopping. He enjoyed 9-pin bowling and was a member of the Marion Bowling Club.
Milroy is preceded in death by his wife Yvonne, his parents, his mother and father-in-law, Henry and Anona Rake, his sister Frances Hall and her husband James, sister in laws Claudia Schneider and Jenalyn Schneider and brother-in-law Rodney Kelso and sister-in-law Marilyn Rake.
Survivors include brother Harry Lee Schneider of La Vernia and Ray Joy Schneider of Illinois, sisters Gloria Schwarzlose and husband Raymond of Uvalde and Sylvia Kelso of Seguin, many nieces and nephews, and family members.
Private services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Guadalupe County Youth Show Scholarship Fund, P. O. Box 1400, Seguin, Texas 78156.
