Milton Frank “Red” Krueger, age 86 of Seguin, passed away on June 26, 2023. He was born in Comal County on November 16, 1936, to Minnie (Bierstedt) and Carl (Charlie) Krueger.
Red proudly served his country in the United States Navy and will also be remembered as a 37-year employee of CMC (SMI) Steel Corporation.
Red is preceded in death by his wife Cathy Krueger, daughter Wesley Ann Shehane, his parents, and brothers Carl Krueger and Wayne Krueger, and his nephew Larry Oliver.
He is survived by his daughter, Margaret Herbold, and husband Ruben Sanchez; son-in-law, Gary Shehane; brother, Allen Krueger, and wife Bertha; sister, Janet Coffman; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 30, 2023, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with Pastor Paul Theiss officiating. Interment will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. Serving as pallbearers will be Mark Krueger, Richard Krueger, Troy Krueger, Rusty Krueger, Dustin Krueger, Patrick Krueger, and Daryl Krueger.
The family would like to thank both Dr. Thomas Raetzsch and his staff and Guadalupe Regional Hospice Services for their loving care of Red.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society c/o Jeanette Siltmann, 196 Townesend Road, Seguin, Texas 78155, or Alzheimer’s Association, San Antonio and South Texas Chapter, 10223 McAllister Freeway, Suite 100, San Antonio, Texas 78216.
